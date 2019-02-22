Zamfara APC to Participate in February 23 General Elections

The court of Appeal in a ruling on Thursday 21st has ruled that All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates should be included by INEC in the February 23 election. The decision is coming a few hours to the election.

It should be recalled that the Federal High Court had ruled out Zamfara APC from the earlier scheduled February 16 election. However, the Court of Appeal Judge, Justice Abdul Aboki, described the Federal High Court ruling as an “aberration.”

INEC in a press statement released on Friday 22nd of February, confirmed that the commission will implement the court order with immediate effect.