2019 Presidential Election: ‘Congratulations On Your Re-election’ – US Government

As congratulatory messages continue to flow in from different world powers, the United States of America has also joined the moving train by congratulating President Muhammad Buhari on his victory.
The US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, in a statement released on Friday, March 1, 2019, congratulated President Buhari and other candidates who contested in the election.
Read the statement below;
The United States congratulates the people of Nigeria on a successful presidential election and President Muhammadu Buhari on his re-election. We commend all those Nigerians who participated peacefully in the election and condemn those whose acts of violence harmed Nigerians and the electoral process. We note the assessments of international and domestic observer missions affirming the overall credibility of the election, despite localized violence and irregularities. We also congratulate all the other candidates for their peaceful participation in the electoral process. We call on all Nigerians to ensure successful state elections next week. Going forward, the United States remains committed to working together with Nigeria to achieve greater peace and prosperity for both our nations.