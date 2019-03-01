2019 Presidential Election: See The List Of Things Atiku Wants From Buhari

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party during February 23, 2019, election has demanded six things from President Muhammad Buhari.

In a stakeholder’s meeting with Rtd General Abdusalami Abubakar, Atiku alongside his running mate, Peter Obi and Speaker of 8th assembly in Abuja, demanded the following;

Demilitarisation for subsequent elections; Unfreezing of opposition politicians bank accounts; Accreditation of voters should take place before voting in subsequent elections. There should be no deployment of the military in subsequent elections. INEC should open its back end server to all participating parties. There should be a release of all politicians detained illegally by FG.

Abdulsalam Abubakar led the National Peace Committee which included Cardinal John Onaiyekan, Bishop Kukah and Rev. Fr Atta Barkindo.

According to reports, Atiku described last Saturday’s election as the worst the nation has experienced since the beginning of the fourth republic. He also described the use of the military during the election as unconstitutional.