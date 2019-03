2019 SAFTA Award: See Full List Of Winners

The 2019 South African Film & Television Awards (SAFTAs) has come and gone but the list of winners still have us rejoicing on here.

See full list of winners below;

Best Student Film

The Water Dancers, University of Cape Town

Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – TV Comedy

Thuli noThulani, Rethabile Ramaphakela, Mpho Osei, Karabo Lediga, Anne Davis, Julian Koboekae, Tshegofatso Monaisa, Meren Reddy, Bradley Katzen & Katleho Ramaphakela

Best Achievement in Art Direction – TV Comedy

Abo Mzala (Season 3), Lerato Pitso

Best Achievement in Makeup and Hair – TV Comedy

Abo Mzala (Season 3), Regentse Munyai

Best Achievement in Wardrobe – TV Comedy

Abo Mzala (Season 3), Gisellah Mcleod

Best Achievement in Sound – TV Comedy

Bedford Wives, Janno Muller

Best Achievement in Cinematography – TV Comedy

Tali’s Wedding Diary, James Adey

Best Achievement in Editing – TV Comedy

Tali’s Wedding Diary, Richard Starkey

Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – TV Soap

Isithembiso, Charleen Ntsane, Chris Blomkamp, Daniel Zimbler, Sayitsheni Mdakhi, Iain Paton, Catherine Muller, Libby Dougherty, Andrew Petersen, Mbasa Tsetsana, Sydney Dire Zoe Arthur, Thabo Boom & Matthew Jankes

Best Achievement in Editing – TV Soap

Isithembiso, Kirsten de Magalhaes, Rian van der Walt, Jeremy Briers, Molatsi Molefe, Martin Mosala, Sphiwe Nhlumayo, Matodzi Nedmungadi, Tshepo Kgatsoetsoe & Brett Anolik

Best Achievement in Sound – TV Soap

Isithembiso, Sound Team

Best Achievement in Cinematography – TV Soap

Isithembiso, Sevetian Maslamoney & Zeno Petersen

Best Achievement in Wardrobe – TV Soap

Uzalo, Nokubonga Ngobeni

Best Achievement in Makeup & Hair – TV Soap

Uzalo, Stella Johnson

Best Achievement in Art Direction – TV Soap

Getroud Met Rugby, Michelle Cronje

Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – Telenovela

The River, Gwydion Beynon & Phathutshedzo Makwarela

Best Achievement in Original Music/ Score – Telenovela

The River, Brendan Jury

Best Achievement in Editing – Telenovela

The River, Ula Oelsen, Bongi Malefo & Matodzi Nemungadi

Best Achievement in Sound – Telenovela

The River, Ben Oelsen, Lele Seate & Tladi Mabuya

Best Achievement in Cinematography – Telenovela

The River, Gaopie Kabe & Trevor Brown

Best Achievement in Wardrobe – Telenovela

Broken Vows, Princess Morodi

Best Achievement in Makeup and Hair – Telenovela

Broken Vows, Mmabatho Seema

Best Achievement in Art Direction – Telenovela

Broken Vows, Sam Dell

Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – TV Drama

Emoyeni, Thishiwe Ziqubu, Karabo Lediga, Tshenolo Mabale, Nozipho Nkelemba & Mmabatho Montsho

Best Achievement in Editing – TV Drama

Emoyeni, Itumeleng Nkabinde

Best Achievement in Sound – TV Drama

Fynskrif, Stef Albertyn

Best Achievement in Original Music/ Score – TV Drama

Fynskrif, Braam Du Toit

Best Achievement in Art Direction – TV Drama

The Docket, Ilze Van Den Berg, Richard Rehbock & Nazo Maloyi

Best Achievement in Wardrobe – TV Drama

Lockdown (Season 2), Gisellah Mcleod

Best Achievement in Makeup and Hair – TV Drama

Lockdown (Season 2), Babalwa Carol Djieutcheu

Best Achievement in Cinematography – TV Drama

Emoyeni, Marc Rowlston

Best Achievement in Directing – Documentary Feature

Everything Must Fall, Rehad Desai

Best Achievement in Cinematography – Documentary Feature

Tribe Versus Pride, Dereck Joubert

Best Achievement in Editing – Documentary Feature

Tribe Versus Pride, Jolene Van Antwerp

Best Achievement in Sound Design – Documentary Feature

Tribe Versus Pride, Beverly Joubert

Best Wildlife Programme

Incredible Bats, Earth Touch

Best Children’s Programme

Restyle my Style (Season 4), Quizzical Pictures (Pty) Ltd

Best Reality Show

My First, Mirror Effect Media

Best Game Show

Noot Vir Noot (Series 43), Stemmburg Television

Best International Format Show

My Kitchen Rules South Africa (Season 2), Picture Tree

Best Factual & Educational Programme

Kick It, Engage Entertainment

Best Current Affairs Programme

Dr Sello Of Ikhageng, Health-e

Best Variety Show

Jan, Brainwave Productions

Best Magazine Show

Nisboere (Season 1), Production etal

Best Youth Programme

Mi Kasi Su Kasi, What Box

Best Music Show

The Rockets 50ste Herdenking Konsert, All Star Production

Best Made-for-TV Movie

Thembi’s Trial, Chocolate Milk and Cookies

Best Achievement in Scriptwriting – Feature Film

Kanarie, Christiaan Olwagen & Charl-Johan Lingenfelder

Best Achievement in Cinematography – Feature Film

Meerkat Maantuig, Willie Nel

Best Achievement in Sound Design – Feature Film

Sew the Winter to My Skin, Barry Donnelly

Best Achievement in Original Music/ Score – Feature Film

Ellen: Die Ellen Pakkies Storie, Quinn Lubbe

Best Achievement in Editing–Feature Film

Nommer 37, Simon Beesley

Best Achievement in Production Design – Feature Film

Five Fingers for Marseilles, J Franz Lewis

Best Achievement in Costume Design – Feature Film

Five Fingers for Marseilles, Pierre Vienings

Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling – Feature Film

Stroomop, Minuche Bridgette Snyman

Best Short Film

Stillborn, Yellowbone Entertainment

Best Achievement in Directing – TV Comedy

Tali’s Wedding Diary, Ari Kruger

Best Actress – TV Comedy

Tali’s Wedding Diary, Julia Anastasopoulos as Tali Shapiro

Best Actor – TV Comedy

Elke Skewe Pot (Season 2), Hannes Brummer as Benny

Best Supporting Actress – TV Comedy

Abo Mzala (Season 3), Nomsa Buthelezi as Thandi

Best Supporting Actor – TV Comedy

Single Galz, Warren Masemola as Anthony (Care Taker)

Best TV Comedy

Tali’s Wedding Diary, Sketchbook Studios

Best Achievement in Directing – TV Soap

Isibaya, Phiwe Mkhanzi & Sthembiso Mathenjwa

Best Actress – TV Soap

Scandal!, Kgomotso Christopher as Yvonne Langa

Best Actor – TV Soap

Rhythm City, Jamie Bartlett as David Genaro

Best Supporting Actress – TV Soap

Isibaya, Gcina Mkhize as Khanyi

Best Supporting Actor – TV Soap

Isibaya, Abdul Khoza as Qhaphela Ngwenya

Best TV Soap

Uzalo, Stained Glass Productions

Best Achievement in Directing – Telenovela

The River, Johnny Barbuzano, Catharine Cooke, Zolani Phakade & Ferry Jele

Best Actress – Telenovela

The River, Moshidi Motshegwa as Malefu

Best Actor – Telenovela

The River, Presley Chweneyagae as Cobra

Best Supporting Actress – Telenovela

Ring of Lies (Season 2), Vele Manenje as Shanduka “Shandu” Mukondeleli

Best Supporting Actor – Telenovela

The River, Lawrence Maleka as Zolani

Best Telenovela

The River, Tshedza Pictures CC

Best Achievement in Directing – TV Drama

Tjovitjo, Vincent Moloi

Best Actress – TV Drama

Lockdown (Season 2), Dawn Thandeka King Ma-Z

Best Actor – TV Drama

Emoyeni, Mothusi Magano as Phakamile Dladla

Best Supporting Actress – TV Drama

Lockdown (Season 2), Lorcia Cooper as Tyson

Best Supporting Actor – TV Drama

Is’thunzi (Season 2), S’dumo Mtshali as Mandla

Best TV Drama

Lockdown (Season 2), Black Brain Pictures

Best Documentary Feature

Everything Must Fall, Uhuru Productions (Pty) Ltd

Best Talk Show

Thando Bares All, Oxyg3n Media

Best Achievement in Directing – Feature Film

Ellen: Die Ellen Pakkies Storie, Daryne Joshua

Best Supporting Actress – Feature Film

Stroomop, Ilse Klink as Diona

Best Supporting Actor – Feature Film

Sew the Winter to My Skin, Zolisa Xaluva as Black Wyatt Earp

Best Actress – Feature Film

Ellen: Die Ellen Pakkies Storie, Jill Levenberg as Ellen Pakkies

Best Actor – Feature Film

Ellen: Die Ellen Pakkies Storie, Jarrid Geduld as Abie Pakkies

Best Feature Film

Sew the Winter to My Skin, Yellowbone Entertainment