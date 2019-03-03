Politics, Trending

3 Reasons Why Buhari runs a govt with no direction – Financial Times

Respected UK based newspaper has said that Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, run his first term in office without clear direction. It, however, called on Buhari to use his re-election as an opportunity to make amends.

We were able to draw three reasons cited by the Newspaper house why Buhari’s first term was without clear direction.

Reasons:

  • It said there was no clear economic policy like that of Rwanda and Ethiopia.
  • It added that the omens from his first four years in office are not good.
  • There was no coherent economic strategy of the sort being attempted by the likes of Ethiopia, Rwanda or west African neighbours Ghana and Senegal to produce the rapid growth needed to haul tens of millions of people out of poverty.

