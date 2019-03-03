3 SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN UNIVERSITY OF ILORIN FOR ALLEGED ROBBERY

On Monday Feb. 22 the University of Ilorin issued a statement that it has arrested three robbery suspects who have been terrorizing the university community for some time now.

According to the University of Ilorin Bulletin issued on Monday, the University Patrol Team, arrested the suspected miscreant while they were operating in one of the Lecture Halls

The Sub-Dean, Student Affairs, Dr Alex Akanmu, said that the University community has been witnessing cases of robberies for some weeks now. In His own statement , he said, “The miscreants have been coming through the back route of the University, especially at night, to attack students reading in the classrooms with the aim of stealing their belongings like phones, laptops and other valuables.

“The culprits were caught by the university security patrol team, stealing students’ property, barging into their lecture rooms with cutlasses to frighten them during their night classes.”

Dr. Akanmu assured the students that the University will provide adequate security especially now that exams are on and students are bound to move around at night a lot

He advised students living off-campus to always report any harassment to the Student Affairs Unit.