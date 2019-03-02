Politics, Trending

”Atiku Did Not Make Any Demand From Buhari” – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has come out to debunk reports that its Presidential candidate, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, has made some demands from President Muhammadu Buhari in order to forget about the just concluded presidential elections. According to the former Vice President, the election was not free and fair.

Speaking through its official Twitter handle, PDP said reports that Atiku is making some demands of President Muhammadu Buhari, is an absolute falsehood and outright lies.

The statement:

