Revealed!!! The Person That Authorized Atiku’s Son-In-law Arrest

Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has revealed through his media aide, Paul Ibe, that it was the brother of the wife of President Buhari that authorized the arrest of his son-in-law, Babalele Abdulahi.

The former Vice President’s son-in-law was whisked away by the operatives of the Economic Finacial Crime Commission(EFCC) today, March 2nd, over a yet to be disclosed offence,

In his own word:

“It was gathered that the petition relied upon to invade the residence and office of Babalele was authored by a brother of the wife of President Buhari

