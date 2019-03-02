Politics, Trending, Uncategorized

Orji Kalu thank Nigerians for supporting ‘Next level’

Orji Uzor Kalu, a former Governor of Abia state, and the senator elect for Abia North federal constituency, has thanked Nigerians for voting president Muhammad Buhari.

The senator-elect, who has a pending corruption case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, congratulated Nigerians for the president’s victory in the February 23rd election – while also congratulating the president.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, the ex governor, urged Nigerians to support Buhari, as he propels the country to the next level of prosperity.

He wrote:

Thank you Nigerians for supporting President Buhari in securing the #Nextlevel Mandate.

Congratulations, President Muhammadu Buhari!

Congratulations, Nigerians!

Let’s support the President as he begins the #NextLevel of a prosperous 🇳🇬

Dr Orji Uzo Kalu,
Senator-elect,
Abia North

 

