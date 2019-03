Controversial actress, Tonto Dike, is known for being able to speak up about anything no matter what it is. The actress in a recent Instagram post has dropped a little advice on how they can protect themselves.

According to the self-styled ”king”, the best protection any woman can give herself is having her own money no matter what. She says no matter who you are or where you are, have your own money and we totally agree with her.

She wrote: