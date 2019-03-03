A message to ‘Yoruba Irredentists’, who hate Igbos’ support for Jimi Agbaje

Doyin Okupe, a former Senior Special Assistant to ex president, Goodluck Jonathan has lambasted ‘Yoruba irredentists’ for thinking they can force a political choice on Igbos living in Lagos.

The gubernatorial elections take place on March 9th, in many States of the federation, including the Lagos – and the battle is principally between Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress, APC and Jimi Agbaje of the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP.

However it appears Agbaje of the PDP has the support of most Igbos living in the state – and some Yorubas may be unhappy about their support for the PDP candidate.

Reacting to this, Okupe took to his Facebook page on Sunday to caution the Yorubas, for trying to force a Democratic choice on a group. He says the Igbos have the right to support any candidate of their choice, and its not a crime.

His words:

“CAN YOU FORCE A DEMOCRATIC CHOICE ON A PEOPLE?

Igbos do NOT own Lagos. You are VERY RIGHT.

Igbos can NOT rule/govern Lagos. You are TOTALLY CORRECT.

Lagos is not NO-MAN’S LAND. I say, yet again, you are ABSOLUTELY ON POINT.

But if an Igbo man stays in Lagos and registered in Lagos, IS HE FREE TO VOTE FOR WHOEVER HE LIKES OR WANTS?

This is is what I have been asking my fellow Yoruba ethnic irredentists. Can you force any democratic choice on an individual?

If a group chooses to vote for a particular candidate in an election, how is that a crime?

Atiku and Buhari are both Fulanis. Many Yorubas told me they preferred Buhari to Atiku. No crime in that. In fact, they made it look as if it was a holy war to return Buhari.

Sanwoolu and Agbaje are both Lagosians and two Yoruba guys. If Igbos say they prefer Agbaje to Sanwoolu, how is that a crime for God’s sake?

Can someone tell me what I don’t know, please”?