A smartphone that packs many premium features without breaking the bank

The best smartphones are usually the most expensive ones – this myth was busted with the HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 which packs some premium features normally found in flagships. It boasts the first smartphone in the Nigerian market to feature the trendy Dewdrop Display and it is both trendy and powerful, and won’t break the bank – perfect for Nigerians. So, what are the features it comes with?

The Dewdrop Display and strong 16MP front camera

The Dewdrop Display one of Huawei’s smallest notches to this date, it is pearl-shaped and hosts a 16MP front camera while making way for more screen real-estate – 86.7 percent to be exact, much higher than the industry average – on a 6.26-inch screen. It is placed in the middle of the device not to disrupt the symmetry of the frontal view.

A powerful camera with AI

The HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 features 13+2MP dual cameras. The primary 13MP camera has a wide aperture of f/1.8 with 16 virtual f-stops (supporting f/1.8-6) to provide granular controls over depth of field effects. Whether the user wants to take a portrait with clear separation between the primary object and background through the use of a shallow depth of field effect, or a landscape photo where every object in its field of view is clean and crisp, the HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 delivers provides great quality.

Powered by AI, the camera has the capacity of recognizing objects across 22 different categories from everyday scenarios including blue skies, people, dogs, the beach etc. Once an object is identified, the smartphone begins to adjust its settings accordingly to, to highlight the object in order to provide the user with the best image quality possible.

The camera also has the ability to capture 50 percent more light information to produce clear nighttime photographs at high clarity and low noise artifacts. When Night Mode is enabled, the HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 digitally stitches together four photos taken in quick succession to produce an output that is clean and full of details. A similar method is also used for its HDR Mode where the device combines three images into one for improved colour vibrancy and backlit performance.

A long-lasting battery

A battery that doesn’t constantly die off is exactly what heavy smartphone user’s need. The HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 features a 4000mAh battery which through more than over a day of intensive usage.

Advanced identification methods

The devices feature the Face Unlock 2.0, which uses the front camera and AI capabilities to unlock the device promptly. The alternative is Fingerprint 4.0 which unlocks the device in less than 0.37 seconds with a multipurpose sensor which allows users to take photo/video, stop the alarm, answer the call, browse photos or show the notification panel, and more.

The HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 packed with these outstanding features is a masterpiece set to be available for Pre-Order from March 11th to 17th on Jumia and leading retailers nationwide during which Huawei will be gifting customer’s free Bluetooth Speakers and Digital Weight Meters from Miniso for a limited period of time.