Abuja Pastor Iginla confesses to infidelity during service (video)

Abuja pastor, Pastor Iginla has confessed to committing adultery while announcing that his marriage to wife, Yemisi, is over.

Iginla made this known to his congregation adding that both of them are guilty of infidelity in the marriage. He added his wife started it before he decided on joining.

He revealed that his wife has a child outside of their marriage, and he kept it a secret, but she refused to do the same for him.

”when my wife cheated and had an ‘unholy’ child, I covered her up but when mine happened, she started blackmailing me.

‘this is why I urge us to pray for our leaders. Its not easy for me to come out in public to say this, but I warned my wife, she didn’t listen rather she preferred to turn me to a laughing stock’.

Watch Video:

