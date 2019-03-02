Entertainment

Ace OAP IK Osakioduwa leaves Rhythm FM after 18 years

Ace on-air personality IK Osakioduwa has just announced his departure from Silverbird Entertainment, owners of Rhythm 93.7 FM and Silverbird Television.

IK made this known via a video shared on social media which saw him thanking Ben Murray-Bruce, Chairman of Silverbird Entertainment for helping him grow in his field

Watch the video below;

