Ace OAP IK Osakioduwa leaves Rhythm FM after 18 years

Ace on-air personality IK Osakioduwa has just announced his departure from Silverbird Entertainment, owners of Rhythm 93.7 FM and Silverbird Television.

IK made this known via a video shared on social media which saw him thanking Ben Murray-Bruce, Chairman of Silverbird Entertainment for helping him grow in his field

Watch the video below;

Hey guys here’s a big announcement from me. Bigger things pop after big things stop. pic.twitter.com/QeKYDDHPCm — Ik Osakioduwa (@ik_osakioduwa) March 1, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js