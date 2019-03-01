Actor Luke Perry In The Hospital

Star Actor Luke Perry of Netflix’s “Riversdale” has been reportedly hospitalized yesterday in Los Angeles.

The Actor was said to have suffered a stroke but the major cause of his hospitalization has not been confirmed. A 911 distress was made at about 9:39 a.m yesterday to the Los-Angeles Fire Department, the firefighters and paramedics responded and an ambulance transported him to the nearest Hospital.

The 52-year-old actor currently stars on The CW’s comic book adaptation Riverdale, which films in Vancouver and star of Beverly Hills “90210” is currently said to be under observation

His fans of tweeter have offered him their prayers,