Actress Bukola Adeeyo’s Baby Daddy Fnally Unveiled

Nollywood actress Bukola Adeeyo has again found herself in the news.
For years, many believed the actress’s baby daddy to be actor Odunade Adekola but according to a new report by Kemi Filan, her baby daddy has been identified as one Lasben.
The young man whose nickname was also given as Chinchon is allegedly a Yahoo boy who never finished his education.
Adeeyo was reportedly introduced to Lasben by actress Seyi Edun for a one-night stand and thus began their relationship.
It has also been revealed that Seyi Edun is also friends with Lasben’s first wife whose name is Mirabel.