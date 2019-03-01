Entertainment

Actress Lola Alao finally wins custody of late Aisha Abimbola’s kids

Nollywood actress Lola Alao has finally won custody over her late friend Aisha Abimbola’s two kids. Alao has been authorized to be the children’s custodian in Canada.

Currently, she has been authorized to be their custodian in Canada.

The actress via a video on her IG on Thursday appeared to be in a very happy mood as she took the kids to school.

She also appreciated everyone who supported her.

In a video shared on Instagram on Thursday, Lola and Aisha's kids are viewed in a joyous mood. Taking them to school, Lola thanks everyone who supported her and advises couples to embrace their kids no matter the state of affairs in any sour marriage.

 

God bless you all Folake Sadare , Foluke Daramola, Thanks so much🙏❤️❤️❤️❤️

