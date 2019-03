The baby daddy of actress Bukola Adeeyo was revealed to be one Lasben, an internet fraudster who was introduced to her by fellow actress Seyi Edun.

Seyi, via social media, has now reacted to the report, denying she ever introduced Adeeyo to the guy.

Taking to her comment section, Seyi made it clear she never introduced Adeeyo to Lasben for a one night stand which eventually turned to a full blown relationship.

Read her reactions below;