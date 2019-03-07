Entertainment, Trending

Actresses Now Steal Pants On Movie Location For Evil Money And Fame – Nollywood Actor

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has shared that actresses have joined the ”pants stealing” gang in Nigeria. Speaking through his Instagram page, he said some actresses now steal pants of their colleagues while on a movie location for evil money and fame.

He went further by sharing how an upcoming actress was caught after stealing her colleague’s pant.

He wrote:

View this post on Instagram

Omg, actresses now steal "pants" on movie location for evil money and fame purposes…💰💰 You won't believe what is going on now in Nollywood,🎬 God help us. Why should an upcoming actress steal another actresses "pant", only for her to tie a SNAIL around it and about to run away with it?✈ Do we now have "Yahoo gals actresses" in Nollywood?😁 Honestly, if someone had said this UGLY and disgusting trend will happen in Nollywood 10 years ago, I'll disagree, but see what is happening?😭 Why are some actresses trying to rubbish the image of this acting profession all because of quick MONEY and FAME?🍎 Please, if you're an actress, hold on tightly to your underwear,👗 never allow anyone wash your "pant" on movie location,🚐 and be careful who you allow go through your belongings or even enter you hotel room on movie location,🏠 some actresses are now after your dirty and clean "pants", but is this good?😭 #repost #actress #Nollywood #actor #underwear #beautiful #pics #love #trend #Naija #fashion #instagood #share #model #instapics #film #Nigeria #tgif #beauty #good #style #girls #photo #TagsForLikes #instamood #blogger #Lagos #FollowMe #post

A post shared by Official Instagram Account. (@uchemaduagwu) on

You may also like

”If PDP Loses On Saturday, Then The Election Is Not Free And Fair” – See His Reasons

Iyabo Ojo Fires Back At Mercy Aigbe For Saying She Is Short

Hot!!! Why Atiku think wants Nigerians to vote PDP on Saturday is a must read

Just In: Lagos State Government Makes Clarification On ”Public Holiday” Tomorrow

PDP squandered $592 billion – Shehu Sani

”Forget The Pictures, All Is Packaging” – Popular Nollywood Actress, Cries Out

Nollywood Actress, Ibinabo Fiberesima, Shares Why She Dumped PDP For APC

Breaking News! Victory for Dapo Abiodun in Court

One Of The Biggest Reasons I Didn’t Leave Las Vegas Without The Belt – Kamaru Usman

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *