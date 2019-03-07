Actresses Now Steal Pants On Movie Location For Evil Money And Fame – Nollywood Actor

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has shared that actresses have joined the ”pants stealing” gang in Nigeria. Speaking through his Instagram page, he said some actresses now steal pants of their colleagues while on a movie location for evil money and fame.
He went further by sharing how an upcoming actress was caught after stealing her colleague’s pant.
He wrote:
Omg, actresses now steal "pants" on movie location for evil money and fame purposes… You won't believe what is going on now in Nollywood, God help us. Why should an upcoming actress steal another actresses "pant", only for her to tie a SNAIL around it and about to run away with it? Do we now have "Yahoo gals actresses" in Nollywood? Honestly, if someone had said this UGLY and disgusting trend will happen in Nollywood 10 years ago, I'll disagree, but see what is happening? Why are some actresses trying to rubbish the image of this acting profession all because of quick MONEY and FAME? Please, if you're an actress, hold on tightly to your underwear, never allow anyone wash your "pant" on movie location, and be careful who you allow go through your belongings or even enter you hotel room on movie location, some actresses are now after your dirty and clean "pants", but is this good?