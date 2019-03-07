After $16 billion, where is the power? Buhari demands explanation

President Muhammad Buhari while receiving the Nigeria Labour Congress on a congratulatory visit seized the opportunity to demand an explanation from the PDP for the mismanagement of the nation’s wealth between 1999 to 2015. In a statement issued by the Senior Special Adviser to the President, Mr. Garba Shehu, the President said;
PDP has not successfully explained to the country what they did with the money,” President Buhari said.
There were no roads, no rail, no power. They said they spent $16 billion on power, but where is the power? The irresponsible expenditure of that period has not been explained, and Nigerians deserve an answer on that terrible mismanagement of the country.”
The President also appreciated the efforts of NLC in maintaining peace after the postponement of the election.
The president thanks organized labour for the support and patriotism you have shown during the presidential election, especially after the unexpected postponement. You and your members stepped in to support willing Nigerians to exercise their civic and patriotic rights to vote.You intervened as patriots, and not for political, religious or tribal purposes. You simply did the right thing during a difficult period for many of us.”
He urged organized labour to partner with the government to make the country peaceful, prosperous, and corruption free.
President Buhari also indicated that he would continue pushing the Change Agenda, “and remain focused on our core pillars of security, economy, and fight against corruption.”