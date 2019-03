Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State on Sunday, paid a courtesy visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja. The governor, who is also a Senator-elect was suspended by the National Working Commitee, NWC of the All Progressives Congress, APC, alongside his colleague, Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, over ‘anti-party’ activities on Thursday.

The details of his visit to the president, as at the time of filing this report, had not been made known…