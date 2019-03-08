Aisha Buhari seeks reward for APC members

Aisha Buhari, the wife of the President has challenged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to reward its card-carrying members by considering them for political appointments.

Aisha Buhari made this statement through her media aide, Suleiman Haruna, in President Muhammad Buhari’s hometown, Daura, during a gathering to celebrate the re-election of the President.

Aisha Buhari also urged APC members to allow the party’s constitution reign supreme. She thanked women and youths for re-electing President Buhari and told them to watch out for improvement in the development of the country.