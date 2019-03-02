Local News, Politics, Trending

Akala steps down for Adelabu

The Governorship aspirant of the Action Democratic Party, Adebayo Alao-Akala has stepped down from contesting the forthcoming March 9, 2019, gubernatorial election and has decided to pitch camp with the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bayo Adelabu.

This announcement is coming days after Akala with APC chieftain, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This decision was revealed by the director general of Akala’s campaign, Wale Ohu.

In the statement, Akala urged other candidates on the platform of ADP across the state to remain resolute and committed to the course will ensure victory, come March 9.

Akala left APC last year October after losing the primary election.

