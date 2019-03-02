Aluta Continues!!! Deji Adeyanji says minutes after getting out of prison

Political activist, Deji Adeyanju who has been in prison since December 2018, has finally regained his freedom, after meeting bail conditions.

Adeyanju, who was arrested by police late last year, over a murder case that happened 10 years ago, spend more than 70 days in a prison in Kano state.

Taking to Twitter, a few hours after being released from prison, the activist said the truth can’t be locked up forever, while noting that the struggle continues.

His words: You cannot lock up the truth. Never!

The only supreme power is God Almighty. I’m back. Thank you Nigerians.

Freedom cometh by struggle.

Victory belongs to the people.

ALUTA CONTINUA ✊