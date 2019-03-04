Sports

Andreas Pereira and Romelu Lukaku strikes as Manchester United beat Southampton

From 1-0 down, United led 2-1 before Southampton equalised only for Romelu Lukaku’s second goal of the day – and fourth in as many days – to clinch a dramatic victory in the 88th minute.

There was still time for Paul Pogba to miss a penalty, his third miss from the spot this term, but United are back into the top four and now only three points behind Tottenham in third.

 

United were 13 points adrift of Spurs when Jose Mourinho was sacked and Solskjaer took over but a run of 32 points from 36 available has transformed the outlook.

Tags

Andreas PereiraRomelu Lukaku

