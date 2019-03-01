“Announce Winners of Next Week Today” – Reno Omokri Tells INEC

Reno Omokri, one of the spokesperson for the main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party, has called on Independent National Electoral Commission to tell Nigerians whether they should come and vote during March 9, 2019, Gubernatorial and State House of Assembly elections.

Reno Omokri alleged that the electoral commission has plans with the ruling party to rig the elections. He urged the electoral body to reveal the winners of the upcoming election before it takes place.

Read his statement below;