Local News, Politics, Trending

“Announce Winners of Next Week Today” – Reno Omokri Tells INEC

Reno Omokri, one of the spokesperson for the main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party, has called on Independent National Electoral Commission to tell Nigerians whether they should come and vote during March 9, 2019, Gubernatorial and State House of Assembly elections.

Reno Omokri alleged that the electoral commission has plans with the ruling party to rig the elections. He urged the electoral body to reveal the winners of the upcoming election before it takes place.

Read his statement below;

Dear@INECNigeria,

We hope the guber ELECTION wont be like the Presidential SELECTION. If it is going to be same, please don’t waste our time. Just allocate votes according to your agreement with APC and tell us who won next week’s election today #MythsBustedBy2019Electionsy

https://mobile.twitter.com/renoomokri

Tags

#Election2019#Elections2019inecreno

You may also like

2019 Presidential Election: See The List Of Things Atiku Wants From Buhari

Revealed!!!One reason why Atiku may never win Buhari in court

Victory is too sweet!!! Aisha Buhari dancing in new video, will leave you asking for more

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 1st March

Former Air Chief Sentenced To 7 Years Imprisonment

Mercy Aigbe’s new photo will most likely leave you feeling refreshed

“These Youths Sold Their Votes” – Reno Omokri [Watch Video]

Revealed!!! How Amaechi used the army to rig elections in Rivers – Wike

Nigerians Roast Oshiomole For Saying Atiku Is Not Destined To Be Nigeria’s President

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *