Entertainment

Another one! Hushpuppi comes for Mompha and Cubana Chief Priest with new acquisition (photo)

Dubai-based Nigerian businessman Hushpuppi, has continued to tension his haters as he has just acquired a new luxury item.

Hushpuppi, who has been the topic of many IG big boys of late, due to the purchase of his Bentley and Rolls Royce, has again given haters something to talk about.

Taking to his IG page, the businessman flaunted his new wristwatch, a Richard Mille Watch worth $150,000 with the caption;

”God’s time is the best, especially when you checking it from a $150,000 Richard Mille Watch.
I greet myself again and again congrats and well done (pats myself on the back)? #RichardMille #RollsRoyce #RollsRoyceBlackBadge”

