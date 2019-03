A Federal High Court sitting in Kano has nullified the primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano with the state election less than 5 days away.

On Monday, the court voided the candidature of Engineer Abba Kabir Yusuf of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the anointed candidate of Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso and Justice Lowis Allago ruled that the party should conduct fresh primary election between today and Saturday, March 9.