Popular Nigerian musician, Olamide Ayodeji, simply known and addressed as ”Olamide” has done so well for himself in the entertainment industry. He has been around and still relevant for quite a while now.

The 29-year-old singer took to his Instagram page today, March 4th, to share with his fans the three things he desires in life. He highlighted Good House, Nice cars and of course, plenty of money.

He added that anything after these three things is just a bonus.

He wrote: