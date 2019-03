Bauchi State Governor Muhammad Abdullahi Abubakar has lost his polling unit to People’s Democratic Party candidate, Bala Muhammad Abdukadir in the ongoing governorship election.

Abubakar’s All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 288 vote while his major opponent in PDP Bala got 358 vote

At the Gindin Durumi 078 polling unit, the presiding officer announced tha PDP’s Bala got 358 votes to defeat the governor who pulled 288 votes