Ashey Young, Neville, Luke Shaw Back Ole Gunnar For Manchester United Job

Its not shocking that Manchester United Star Gary Neville and Manchester United Captain Ashley Young feel that Interim Manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer should be given the full-time job after spectacular performance from him and his boys yesterday.

While PSG will feel conned by the decision to give United a penalty, they’ll have no one to blame but themselves for not winning the match outright well beforehand.

Injuries forced United to start a lineup they hadn’t used all season, featuring bit-part players like Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira, and Fred.

PSG shouldn’t have had a problem scoring multiple goals.Instead, the most clinical finisher on the field was Romelu Lukaku, who scored two goals to give United the chance for that controversial penalty to be a game-winner.

The Norwegian has also taken United into the FA Cup quarter-finals with victories over Arsenal and Chelsea in rounds four and five respectively, while his latest feat saw United complete a remarkable turnaround in Paris to reach the Champions League quarters.

Gary Neville believes Man U might even have to pay more to sign the Norwegian after an extraordinary performance in France. He told Via Sports,

“There is no way he is not going to get the job,” he told Viasport following the match. “I think it’s just a case of the timing. I think they’ll stick to the original timing.

“I don’t think they’ll bring it forward because they’ve got a big game on Sunday against Arsenal. So why would you distract everything from that game? You wouldn’t do. You’d stick to the plan.”

“There was no doubt before the game for me,” he said of the club giving Solskjaer the job on a full-time basis. “After the game, he can name the length of his contract, he can name his salary, he can put a statue outside of the ground wherever he wants.

“He can do whatever he wants after that.”

Luke Shaw said: “I don’t think I need to say much after all these results, it looks certain. We all love Ole and we love the job he’s done so far. We’re enjoying everything that’s going on at the moment and the results have shown that. We’ve had a couple of blips but that’s nine away matches [won in a row] now, they’re not easy games, but it shows what Ole and his staff have done. Long may that continue.”

Ashley Young also agreed Solskjær seems favourite to be made outright the No 1. “It’s not down to the players to decide,” said the captain. “If you look from the outside you’d say: ‘Why not?’

“He’s been fantastic since he’s come in, a breath of fresh air. The way he’s gone about the job has been unbelievable. The achievements we’ve made in a short space of time have been fantastic. Luckily for us as players we don’t have to decide, it’s down to the owners and the directors.”