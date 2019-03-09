Atiku: Why voters have failed to turnout for governorship and House of Assembly elections

There have been many reports across the country, decrying low the turnout of voters in the gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections holding today, March 9.

The Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai and his wife, have also lamented the low turnout of voters in their state.

Also speaking recently about the uninspiring turnout of voters is Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP. According to the former vice president, the low turnout is directly as a result of the “rigging” that took place in the presidential election, and the subsequent outcome.