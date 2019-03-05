Politics, Trending

#AtikuGoToCourt#: ”Ordinary Going to Court is what the PDP is advertising like World Cup” – Nigerians Throw Mud At PDP

Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handle to fire heavy shots at the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) Presidential candidate in the February 23rd Presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, for dilly-dallying in his quest to head to court to seek redress after losing to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Some have alleged that he has been paying people to ask him to congratulate All Progressive Congress(APC) Candidate, Muhammadu Buhari, so that if he eventually drops the case, it would look like it was the pressure.

Reactions:

https://twitter.com/sidramatics/status/1102836484372131840

