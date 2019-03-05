AtikuGoToCourt#: ”Ordinary Going to Court is what the PDP is advertising like World Cup” – Nigerians Throw Mud At PDP

Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handle to fire heavy shots at the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) Presidential candidate in the February 23rd Presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, for dilly-dallying in his quest to head to court to seek redress after losing to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Some have alleged that he has been paying people to ask him to congratulate All Progressive Congress(APC) Candidate, Muhammadu Buhari, so that if he eventually drops the case, it would look like it was the pressure.

Reactions:

Ordinary Going to Court is what the PDP is advertising like World Cup. This is laughable. #AtikuGoToCourt — Ayo (@miss_ayomide) March 5, 2019

Who are the idiots begging Atiku not to go to court? Why won't he go to court? It is his fundamental right… He should go, he must go. It will better or democracy. PMB did three times. Stop the sakamanje and go to court; you go cry come back. #AtikuGoToCourt — Hon. Oguntoyinbo O. Ismael (@lanreneville) March 5, 2019

Dear @atiku Kindly go to court and forget all these dilly-dally wasting of time like Suarez tactics. #AtikuGoToCourt — Ehix (@Ehix07) March 5, 2019