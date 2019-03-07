Politics, Trending

Atiku’s campaign spokesman, Gbenga Daniels directs supporters to vote, Apc’s Dapo Abiodun for Ogun state governorship

A former Governor of Ogun State and Director General of the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign organisation, Otunba Gbenga Daniels has urged the supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Remo, Ogun State, to go all out and vote Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the governorship election in Ogun State.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the former Ogun state governor, directed his people to vote Dapo Abiodun, ‘a bona fide Remo son’, in the election holding on Saturday.

Buruji Kashamu, is the PDP governorship candidate for the opposition party in the state, and his emergence was against the desire of party leaders, even though there’s a January court ruling to the effect – and Ladi Adebutu was their preferred candidate.

His words: “You would have noticed my studied silence in our local politics in recent times. I have busied myself with national politics, having served the state for eight years.

“I have also been very busy supporting the ambition of the son of our great philanthropist in Remoland to become the next Governor of our dear state. You, however, would have become aware of the court decision yesterday which did not favour him.

“Going forward, I have directed all our Structures statewide to cast all their votes on Saturday for Prince Dapo Abiodun, another bona fide Remo son despite current party differences. I therefore, enjoin all to please go and cast your vote on Saturday for Dapo Abiodun in the overall interest of our people.”

You may also like

PDP Has Questions To Answer As Regards $16 Billion – Presidency

OBASANJO/ATIKU

MUST SEE THIS: World’s Top 20 Wealthiest Politicians

See How Dangote, Mike Adenuga And Alakija Fared On The List Of World’s Black Billionaires Of 2019

Why is Tinubu interested in Oyo Governorship election?

Members of Atiku campaign group decamp to APC

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 7th March

Even after clinching second term, Buhari continues to blame PDP for Nigeria’s woes

we shall be tough on those who plan to rig or disrupt the election – Army boss

Okorocha dares APC, attends campaign rally of Son in-law in another party

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *