Atiku’s campaign spokesman, Gbenga Daniels directs supporters to vote, Apc’s Dapo Abiodun for Ogun state governorship

A former Governor of Ogun State and Director General of the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign organisation, Otunba Gbenga Daniels has urged the supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Remo, Ogun State, to go all out and vote Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the governorship election in Ogun State.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the former Ogun state governor, directed his people to vote Dapo Abiodun, ‘a bona fide Remo son’, in the election holding on Saturday.

Buruji Kashamu, is the PDP governorship candidate for the opposition party in the state, and his emergence was against the desire of party leaders, even though there’s a January court ruling to the effect – and Ladi Adebutu was their preferred candidate.

His words: “You would have noticed my studied silence in our local politics in recent times. I have busied myself with national politics, having served the state for eight years.

“I have also been very busy supporting the ambition of the son of our great philanthropist in Remoland to become the next Governor of our dear state. You, however, would have become aware of the court decision yesterday which did not favour him.

“Going forward, I have directed all our Structures statewide to cast all their votes on Saturday for Prince Dapo Abiodun, another bona fide Remo son despite current party differences. I therefore, enjoin all to please go and cast your vote on Saturday for Dapo Abiodun in the overall interest of our people.”