Awww!!! So Adorable- See Vice President Yemi Osinbajo And Wife Celebrating His 62nd Birthday

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, clocks 62 years today and instead of throwing a lavish birthday bash, he was seen with his wife giving praise to Jesus as the ”lover of his soul” and his ”strong tower”.
The Professor of law is still thankful to God after escaping death by a whisker following his helicopter crash in Kogi state during the rigorous Presidential Campaign.
Video below:
To the lover of my soul,
My Strong Tower,
My Jesus,
Thank you for 62 years! pic.twitter.com/qzayvw3Yfm
— Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) March 8, 2019