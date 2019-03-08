Politics, Trending

Awww!!! So Adorable- See Vice President Yemi Osinbajo And Wife Celebrating His 62nd Birthday

Image result for osinbajo and wife

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, clocks 62 years today and instead of throwing a lavish birthday bash, he was seen with his wife giving praise to Jesus as the ”lover of his soul” and his ”strong tower”.

The Professor of law is still thankful to God after escaping death by a whisker following his helicopter crash in Kogi state during the rigorous Presidential Campaign.

Video  below:

You may also like

‘We are taking Nigeria to the NextLevel’ – Buhari felicitate with VP

What Nigerians Are Saying After The Supreme court upheld seizure of Patience Jonathan’s $8.4m Is A Must Read

PDP clash with INEC in Ondo

Articles-Image_Wealthiest-Politicians-Nigeria-Army

[Video] Army men allegedly invade home of a Rivers state commissioner on election eve

Just in: Akpabio withdraws election petition

See pictures from the unveiling of N1.2bn Surveillance facility in Kaduna

Aisha Buhari seeks reward for APC members

IWD/Getty Images

International Women’s Day: All you Need to Know

My husband will do his best – Aisha Buhari assures

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *