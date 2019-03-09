Babajide Sanwo-olu In An Early Lead(See Results)

The All Progressive Congress(APC) Gubernatorial Candidate for Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-olu, is currently in an early lead in the just concluded Governorship elections across Nigeria.

His closest opponent is Jimi Agbahe of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP).

We still await more results which would be posted as they come in.

Results:

Jide sanwoolu Polling Unit, PU 019, Ikoyi, Eti Osa LGA APC – 74 PDP – 16

POLLING UNIT 01 Ayantuga Surulere APC- 45 PDP- 19 Void- 01 MPM- 01

PU- 012 kosofe Isheri Olowo IRA. Governor APC-273 Governor PDP-65

Minister of Power and Housing Babatunde Fashola Polling Unit 002 Ward G3, Surulere, APC-235 PDP-50

Ward D Dopemu Polling unit 022 Governorship APC 61 PDP 22

More details later…….