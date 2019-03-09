Politics, Trending

Babajide Sanwo-olu In An Early Lead(See Results)

The All Progressive Congress(APC) Gubernatorial Candidate for Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-olu, is currently in an early lead in the just concluded Governorship elections across Nigeria.

His closest opponent is Jimi Agbahe of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP).

We still await more results which would be posted as they come in.

Results:

Jide sanwoolu Polling Unit, PU 019, Ikoyi, Eti Osa LGA APC – 74 PDP – 16

POLLING UNIT 01 Ayantuga Surulere  APC- 45 PDP- 19 Void- 01 MPM- 01

PU- 012 kosofe Isheri Olowo IRA. Governor APC-273 Governor PDP-65

Minister of Power and Housing Babatunde Fashola Polling  Unit 002 Ward G3, Surulere,  APC-235 PDP-50

Ward D Dopemu Polling unit 022 Governorship APC 61 PDP 22

More details later…….

 

 

You may also like

Just In: Election observer shot dead by police

Fayose suffers loss at Polling unit

Nigerians ‘roast’ Remi Tinubu over hare speech against Igbos

APC Governor ‘humiliated’ at his polling unit

Breaking!!! Amosun Delivers Polling Unit To APM

KwaraDecides: APC Candidate In Early Lead (See Results)

LagosDecides: Impressive victory for Sanwo-Olu in polling unit

LagosDecides: PDP suffers loss in stronghold

Tinubu’s gives reasons for low voters turnout in Lagos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *