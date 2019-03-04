Entertainment

Babes Wodumo breaks silence over abuse video that surfaced onine

South African singer Babes Wodumo has finally broken her silence following the release of a video that saw her being abused by her boyfriend.

The Gqom musician who has once spoken about being in an abusive relationship finally exposed the abuse she’s been enduring

A video surfaced of Babes being beaten by a man suspects to be her longtime boyfriend, musician Mampintsha

The singer’s management has released a short statement via saying;

“Unfortunately Babes won’t be able to have any interviews for now as she is still emotional about the situation. She will issue a statement on her social media platform later today.’

Nondumiso Simelane, the singer’s sister and PR manager, told TshisaLIVE that the video was real and Babes was currently resting.

You may also like

You are f**king pig ! Casper Nyovest blasts DJ Mampintsha over assault video

”I Am An Igbo Man But If Sanwo-Olu Does Not Win, I Will Jump Off Third mainland Bridge” – Nollywod Actor

Domestic Violence! Watch the disturbing video of S.A singer Babes Wodumo being violently attacked by boyfriend

What Nollywood Actress, Mercy Aigbe, Has To Say About This Picture Is A Must Read

Bloody liar! Cubana Chief Priest wickedly drags Hushpuppi in new social media rant

kylie and travis scott

Travis Scott Still with Kylie Jenner, Deletes His Instagram

Tonto Dikeh wins full custody of her son, Churchill granted conditional visitation

Danny young vs Tiwa Savage.

Oh no! Popular artiste Keith Flint dead at 49

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *