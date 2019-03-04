Babes Wodumo breaks silence over abuse video that surfaced onine

South African singer Babes Wodumo has finally broken her silence following the release of a video that saw her being abused by her boyfriend.
The Gqom musician who has once spoken about being in an abusive relationship finally exposed the abuse she’s been enduring
A video surfaced of Babes being beaten by a man suspects to be her longtime boyfriend, musician Mampintsha
The singer’s management has released a short statement via saying;
“Unfortunately Babes won’t be able to have any interviews for now as she is still emotional about the situation. She will issue a statement on her social media platform later today.’
Nondumiso Simelane, the singer’s sister and PR manager, told TshisaLIVE that the video was real and Babes was currently resting.