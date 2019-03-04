Babes Wodumo breaks silence over abuse video that surfaced onine

The Gqom musician who has once spoken about being in an abusive relationship finally exposed the abuse she’s been enduring

A video surfaced of Babes being beaten by a man suspects to be her longtime boyfriend, musician Mampintsha

The singer’s management has released a short statement via saying;

“Unfortunately Babes won’t be able to have any interviews for now as she is still emotional about the situation. She will issue a statement on her social media platform later today.’