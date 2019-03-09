Bags of cash meant for vote-buying intercepted by EFCC

EFCC) operatives have intercepted bags of cash meant for vote-buying at North Bank Area, Makurdi, Benue state.

#Polls At North Bank Area, Makurdi, Benue State, EFCC operatives intercept bags of cash meant for vote-buying. In an attempt to arrest the culprit, some thugs attacked operatives and vandalised the bus used for patrol. #SayNoToVoteBuying pic.twitter.com/LhalUk2RZq — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) March 9, 2019

The anti-graft agency said in an attempt to arrest the culprits, some thugs attacked the agency’s operatives and vandalised the bus used for patrol.