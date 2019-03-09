Trending

Bags of cash meant for vote-buying intercepted by EFCC

EFCC) operatives have intercepted bags of cash meant for vote-buying at North Bank Area, Makurdi, Benue state.

The anti-graft agency said in an attempt to arrest the culprits, some thugs attacked the agency’s operatives and vandalised the bus used for patrol.

Tags

EFCC

