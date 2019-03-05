BBNaija’s Gifty finally reveals the true identity of her baby daddy

2017 BBNaija housemate Gifty has again slammed claims that singer Mr 2Kay is the father of her daughter.

Recall the pair got into a heated social media war over the paternity of the child with Mr 2Kay claiming he is her father.

Well, during a question and answer session with fans, Gifty made it clear the singer is not her baby daddy adding that Canadian rapper Drake is.

Not stopping there, Gfty went on to talk about her ex-husband saying he is impotent and that she got divorced within a year.

Recall in an interview with Vanguard, the model spoke about her man saying;