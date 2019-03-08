BBNaija’s Khloe and K-Brule married? (Photos)

2018 BBNaija housemates K-Brue and Khloe have gotten tongues wagging after wedding photos of them surfaced on social media.

According to Khloe, who shared the photos, they tried to keep the affair secret for a long time but can not anymore as she is pregnant.

In her words;

“We tried to make it a secret for a year now but God has his own way of exposing people … I couldn’t have asked for a better half than you my king … signing that paper with you a month ago to be with you forever is the best thing .

I thought I was broken but you gave me life …

And today after seeing the scan of that lil pumpkin inside of me I can’t hold this joy any longer .

Thanks to @antolecky for being there through all the trying times , thanks to all Bbn family for constant support .

My life is a story and this is a chapter that binds other chapters

Being MRS BRÛLÉ is perfect

Thanks for all baby @k.brule ❤️❤️❤️❤️

And pls media stop attaching me to any man “ I was just using it as an excuse to keep my relationship private “

Meet The BRULE”

She has since taken to IG to reveal she was merely joking.

Read her post below;

