Politics, Trending

Before I finally return to Daura, here’s what i’ll do – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that in his second term, he will focus on doing his best for the country.

Buhari, who won his reelection bid with over 15 million votes said this on Wednesday via his official Twitter handle. According to the president, he would do his best in the areas of security, infrastructure, job creation and fighting corruption.

The president further assured Nigerians that he will not let them down in the second and last leg of his tenure before he retires to Daura, his hometown in Katsina state.

His words: At the end of this second and final term, I will, God willing, return to Daura and settle down. Until then, I will continue to do my best for Nigeria, in security, infrastructure, jobs, fighting corruption. I will work even harder than I have done; I will not let Nigerians down.

You may also like

Move over #endsars, Nigerians roast Segalinks for supporting Atiku’s Gofundme account

Sean Tizzle, Burna Boy and Wizkid fans clash

Meet the man who invented the ‘O to ge’ movement that swept away Saraki’s dynasty

Nigerians reveal reasons why they voted for President Buhari [See pictures]

Just in: Election tribunal rejects Atiku’s petition

If you challenge Buhari, you are questioning God – Bishop Ediwe

#CAPTUREMOREBEAUTY: THE FANTASTIC JOURNEY IN UNVEILING THE NEWEST SMARTPHONE SENSATION.

“I will return to Daura after this second term” – Buhari promise Nigerians

Church For Sale, Guys Get In Here-Could This Be Real? (Photo)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *