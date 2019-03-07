Ben Bruce shares rare photo of himself k*ssing Bianca Ojukwu’s hand

Senator Ben Murray Bruce before ever thinking of joining politics, has been a game changer in the beauty pageant industry of Nigeria. The Silverbird owner has successfully run beautiful pageants in the country for many years, with his Queens going ahead to represent Nigeria on world stages.

The lawmaker, who will not be returning to the 9th Senate, after he ‘voluntarily stepped down to honour a zoning rotation in his constituency’, shared a rare photo of himself, Bianca Ojukwu then Onoh and some beauty Queens in 1988.

He wrote: Bianca Onoh and I at the Miss Intercontinental pageant (I was kissing her hands for making me proud) which she won in 1988. Behind us are Miss Trinidad and Tobago and Miss Dominican Republic.