Between Anita Joseph and a fan who called her ‘fat’

Anita Joseph has taken her time to school a fan on her Instagram page.

The actress who is currently in the US had taken to her page to share beautiful new photos of herself enjoying the sunshine on her face.

The curvy actress captioned the images;

”I love the kiss in the sun”.

Not long after posting, a fan commented under the images and body-shamed the actress by calling her fat. Anita wasted no time in putting the fan in his place by correcting him that she is not fat but thick.

Read the exchange below;