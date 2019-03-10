Entertainment

Between Anita Joseph and a fan who called her ‘fat’

Anita Joseph has taken her time to school a fan on her Instagram page.

The actress who is currently in the US had taken to her page to share beautiful new photos of herself enjoying the sunshine on her face.

The curvy actress captioned the images;

”I love the kiss in the sun”.

Not long after posting, a fan commented under the images and body-shamed the actress by calling her fat. Anita wasted no time in putting the fan in his place by correcting him that she is not fat but thick.

Read the exchange below;

You may also like

Singer Seyi Shay reveals when she will be getting married

Senator Adeleke’s daughter welcomes second child

See what Tonto Dikeh did after she caught her son doing this (Photos)

Another one! Hushpuppi comes for Mompha and Cubana Chief Priest with new acquisition (photo)

Please pray for me, I am feeling disconnected – Justin Bieber begs fans

Va Va Voom! Moesha Boduong goes braless in new sexy birthday photos

Read!!! Tiwa Savage’s emotional address to women who hate on her

See Tiwa Savage’s response to Twitter user who chose food over her

Desmond Eliot re-elected in the state assembly

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *