Entertainment

Between Lilian Esoro and her babydaddy Ubi Franklin

Former couple actress Lilian Esoro and music executive Ubi Franklin are sure ex-couple goals.

The duo who share a son have continued to remain friends and this was further proven with Ubi’s message to Lilian on her birthday recently.

The music exec penned a sweet birthday message for the actress hailing her for being drama free person as well as a good mum to their son.

 ”Happy Birthday Mama Jay 🙏🏾 God bless you always #SOAR.Thank you for a Drama Free Life

Proud of all you have been doing 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾Thank you for holding it down for Jayden always .Posterity will judge you fairly .”

Lilian responded writing;

Thanks, papa jay of life.You are a good dad . Thank you 💕

