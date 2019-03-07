Black Billionaires 2019: Dangote, Adenuga Leads The First 13

Of the 2,153 people who made it to the 2019 FORBES list of the World’s Billionaires, 13 of them are black, up from 11 a year ago-m

Business tycoon Aliko Dangote is still the richest black person in the world with a fortune estimated at $10.9 billion. He’s closely followed by Nigerian oil and telecoms mogul Mike Adenuga who comes at an Estimated $9.1 billion.

Third on the list for Nigerians is Abdulsamad Rabiu, founder of BUA Group, a Nigerian conglomerate with interests in sugar refining, cement production, real estate, steel, port concessions, manufacturing, oil gas and shipping. He is worth an estimated $1.6 billion.

Folorunsho Alakija, Nigeria’s first female billionaire and the founder of Famfa Oil, also made the list with an estimated fortune of $1.1 billion.

The 13 richest black people on earth: