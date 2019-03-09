Breaking!!! Amosun Delivers Polling Unit To APM

Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has delivered his polling unit to the Allied Peoples Movement(APM) in the governorship and House of Assembly elections. Amosun who got re-election on the platform of the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) is in a running battle with the leadership of his Party.

His prefered candidate, Adekunle Akinlade, was denied APC ticket and as such, he told him to pick up APM’s ticket. He then promised to work with APC at the Federal level and work with APM at the state level.

Result:

APM 70 votes, APC 31 Votes, ADC 14 and PDP 0

Details later……