Breaking!!! Atiku Son In-Law’s lawyer released

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has released the personal lawyer of Atiku Abubakar’s son in-law, Babalade Abdullahi.
The son in-law of the former vice president was arrested by the EFCC over allegations bordering on laundering the sum of $150m but was released on Tuesday.
However, his personal lawyer, Uyi Giwa Osagie who was arrested much earlier has now been released. Mr Giwa Osagie had £67,950,000 of the $150m traced to his account.
The news was broken on Twitter by former presidential aide, Reno Omokri in Wednesday evening.
Omokri while commending the ar
BREAKING NEWS: @officialEFCC just released @Atiku’s lawyer. I commend them and urge Ibrahim Magu and the EFCC to remember that they are a law enforcement body, not an @OfficialAPCNg enforcement body. I eagerly await their investigation of @AsiwajuTinubu’s election bullion vans.
— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) March 6, 2019