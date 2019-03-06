Uncategorized

Breaking!!! Atiku Son In-Law’s lawyer released

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has  released the personal lawyer of Atiku Abubakar’s son in-law, Babalade Abdullahi.

The son in-law of the former vice president was arrested by the EFCC over allegations bordering on laundering the sum of $150m but was released on Tuesday.

However, his personal lawyer, Uyi Giwa Osagie who was arrested much earlier has now been released. Mr Giwa Osagie had £67,950,000 of the $150m traced to his account.

The news was broken on Twitter  by former presidential aide, Reno Omokri in Wednesday evening.

Omokri while commending the ar

 

