Nollywood celebrity and the Candidate of the All Progressives Congress for Surulere1 state assembly, Desmond Olusola Elliot has been declared the winner of Saturday’s election.

The result was announced at Surulere Local Government Collation Centre in Lagos. Elliot emerged winner with 15,357 votes, while  Mr. Benjamin Olasunkanmi, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came second with 3,628 votes.

Elliot is returning for a second term in office.