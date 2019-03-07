Breaking News! Victory for Dapo Abiodun in Court

Justice Adeniyi Of the FCT High Court 15 dismissed the case against Dapo Abiodun, says NYSC certificate is not a constitutional requirement for electoral office. The Court said that Dapo Abiodun is qualified to contest in view of Section 177 of the Constitution.

Abiodun who is the flag-bearer of the APC for the March 9 gubernatorial election, was accused of lying on oath about his educational qualifications, in the Form CF001 he used to secure clearance from INEC.

In the suit that was filed by a constitutional lawyer, Mr Abdulrafiu Baruwa, it was further alleged that the APC candidate who earlier claimed to possess two University degrees, did not undertake the one year compulsory National Youth Service Scheme.