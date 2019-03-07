Local News, Politics, Trending

Breaking News! Victory for Dapo Abiodun in Court

Justice Adeniyi Of the FCT High Court 15 dismissed the case against Dapo Abiodun, says NYSC certificate is not a constitutional requirement for electoral office. The Court said that Dapo Abiodun is qualified to contest in view of Section 177 of the Constitution.

Abiodun who is the flag-bearer of the APC for the March 9 gubernatorial election, was accused of lying on oath about his educational qualifications, in the Form CF001 he used to secure clearance from INEC.

In the suit that was filed by a constitutional lawyer, Mr Abdulrafiu Baruwa, it was further alleged that the APC candidate who earlier claimed to possess two University degrees, did not undertake the one year compulsory National Youth Service Scheme.

Tags

#2019electionsAPCDapo Abiodun

You may also like

PDP squandered $592 billion – Shehu Sani

”Forget The Pictures, All Is Packaging” – Popular Nollywood Actress, Cries Out

Nollywood Actress, Ibinabo Fiberesima, Shares Why She Dumped PDP For APC

Actresses Now Steal Pants On Movie Location For Evil Money And Fame – Nollywood Actor

One Of The Biggest Reasons I Didn’t Leave Las Vegas Without The Belt – Kamaru Usman

Governor Ikpeazu campaign with ‘free Kerosene’ [See pictures]

Nigerians Drop Some Of Peter Edochie’s Proverb As They Celebrate Him At 72

Ben Bruce shares rare photo of himself k*ssing Bianca Ojukwu’s hand

Sneak A Peek At Peter Okoye’s Garage

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *