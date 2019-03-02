Politics, Trending

Breaking!!! See Why Court Stops INEC from issuing certificate of return to Akpabio’s opponent

An Abuja high court has today ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) to put on hold the Certificate of Return it plans to issue to the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) senatorial candidate,  Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District in the just concluded elections.

This order followed after INEC declared the former deputy governor of Akwa Ibom, Ekpenyong, as the winner of the Senatorial elections over the incumbent, Senator Godswill Akpabio, of All Progressive Congress(APC).

The court held that Akpabio had petitioned INEC, Before the announcement of the election result, citing that the Resident Electoral Commission(REC) of the state was planning to reverse the announced canceled results from  Obot Akara community where Mr. Ekpenyong of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is from.

 

